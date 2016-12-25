Opposition leader remembers affected families

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Leader of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:59AM ON this Christmas Day, Fiji's Leader of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa remembered all those families who were still without a proper shelter having lost everything to Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston 10 months ago.

And she remembers those who suffered again at the height of TD04F, causing many to flee their homes and sought shelter at evacuation centres.

"Although this Christmas will be the most difficult period for families here in Fiji as we are still in the recovery phase after TC Winston, the recent flooding and landslides and other hardships such as redundancies, job insecurity, increasing costs of goods and services, we must, however, continue to give thanks to the almighty for the gift of life and his abundant blessings," Ro Teimumu said in her Christmas message.

"The star of Bethlehem illuminated the sky above the birthplace of our Saviour Jesus Christ just over 2000 years ago. That same star will shine over our islands and the rest of the world as we celebrate Christmas 2016.

"It sends God's eternal message of hope, of love and redemption, of forgiveness, salvation and life everlasting."

Ro Teimumu said in times of trouble, suffering, uncertainty and sorrow, Christmas was a wondrous reminder of Christ's coming to earth and its meaning.

She said amid the danger of compromising our faith, and giving into the forces of evil and hate, "we must respond by exercising our calling and show love and mercy".

"Although the Government continues to restrict freedoms of expression and assembly, let us not forget that we each have the universal, alienable and irrevocable right to express ourselves and hold our leaders to account and we must continue to demand that they do so in a transparent manner.

"Through the miracle of Jesus's birth, the marvellous story of his life, and his cruel death on a cross to pay for our sins - these are the central events of human history that transformed the world and made real, God's purpose for humanity.

"It also transformed Fiji and took the indigenous people out of the darkness of the old beliefs and into the light of Christianity.

"So for this 2016 Christmas message, let us celebrate again the birth of Jesus Christ; let us go down on our knees to worship and adore Him and give thanks for all that He offers us, and our country. I wish you all a blessed and holy Christmas to yourselves and your families."