Fiji authorities target enhanced land management

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Update: 11:18AM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MoU) that will provide the framework for coordination and data sharing was signed between Fiji's Ministry of Agriculture and the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB).

The agreement was signed earlier in the week by permanent secretary for the Agriculture Ministry Jitendra Singh and TLTB director Ro Epeli Mataitini.

The agreement stamps a joint cooperation, coordinaton and sharing information on issues relating to the management and administration of iTaukei lands and agriculture.

Mr Singh said both the TLTB and the ministry were important stakeholders in Fiji's agriculture industry as proponents for agricultural development.

Through the agreement, he said both institutions would now be able to share information and avoid duplication where possible.

Noting the ministry's prioritisation of the incorporation of sustainable land management practices in the lease agreements, Mr Singh said: "This is an area where the MoA will be able to provide its contribution and input to ensure that people use the land sustainably in the long run".

TLTB general manager Tevita Kuruvakadua said the MoU provided a platform for the two agencies to share information and synergise available resources, expertise and advice towards the attainment of their statutory roles and obligations. 

"We share a lot in common with the MoA in terms of the services that we provide to our stakeholders, in particular how we can work together to fulfil the provisions of the agriculture policy, and at the same time enhance the land management services that the TLTB provides to its tenants and the landowners," Mr Kuruvakadua said.

"This MoU will also allow us to share data required to formulate a good land use plan."

A working committee comprising senior officials from both institutions will be established to provide quarterly reports on the developments and information under this agreement.








