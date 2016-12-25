Man arrested for Fiji exchange loot, safe recovered

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police pull up the safe from a cliff near Wailoku yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 10:48AM A 30-YEAR-old man was arrested at a Suva hotel for his alleged involvement in the aggravated robbery case at the Lotus Money Exchange outlet in the capital.

The suspect was arrested late this week and is now in custody.

Several foreign currencies were recovered upon his arrest.

Police spokeserson Ana Naisoro said their investigation team also recovered the safe from a nearby cliff along Wailoku yesterday.

The hunt for the other suspects continue with officers working throughout the Christmas long weekend.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said all efforts were being put in by his investigators to arrest those responsible.