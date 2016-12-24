Residents plan next move

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jitesh Karan at his flooded home in River Rd Narere. Picture: ATU RASEA

RESIDENTS of River Rd settlement in Narere are contemplating their next move after more than 40 houses were damaged because of the flooding caused by Tropical Depression 04F.

The settlement, which has more than 100 households, was one of the most badly affected areas in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Some of the residents this newspaper spoke to said their next move would be to build their houses on higher grounds.

Jitesh Karan, 44, who has been living in the area for the past 18 years, said they had been facing the same problem every time when it rained heavily.

"It has been like this from the starting. Whenever it rained heavily we get flooding in the area. My house has been flooded many times before. Plenty things got damaged," he said.

"My house is lowly situated, so my next plan is to build it on posts or look for a land on higher ground to move it there. I think this is the only possible solution for now.

"For the new piece of land we have to apply to the authorities before we can start building our houses in it. I know the processing will take a lot of time so right now best option would be to use posts and piles."

Meanwhile, another resident, Deo Singh, shared similar sentiments on the issue on his future plans.

"I think after the flooding over the weekend, I have made up my mind of using posts to build my house. We had planned to celebrate Christmas but everything has been spoilt, so now, we have to start rebuilding," Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh said the mud and water inside the house had made it hard for them to clean up properly.

"Mud and water are still inside my house now. We have been trying to clean it but it's very hard plus the smell is unbearable because of the mud," he said.

"It's very hard when you have little children with you. There are a lot of chances of people in the area falling sick. So we also have to look after them."