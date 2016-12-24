Olive's love for plants

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Olive Kotoisuva, 58, sells her craft at Stinson Pde in Suva. Picture: ROHIT KUMAR

FOR Olive Kotoisuva, 58, selling flowers, herbs and office plants is like a daily norm as she warmly greets and welcomes each and every customer that walks in to inquire about her produce at her stall.

Ms Kotoisuva, who has a stall set up at the ROC Market alongside the Suva sea wall, said her love and passion for plants began while she was growing up.

"When I was young, I liked the environment and that's when I developed my passion for planting. Since then I would plant but it never crossed my mind to sell these plants," she said.

"When I was older, then some of my friends persuaded me to come and sell my plants at the old Suva foreshore.

"And since then I have been planting for my leisure time and selling them. I have a normal size garden, just enough for planting. I spend nearly all my time in the garden."

However, she said her journey until now has not been easy as sales from her plants had been fluctuating recently.

"Sometimes the sale from the plants is good and sometimes it's bad but I get to spend time here with my friends which really is enjoyable. In business, you expect to face these kinds of problems," she said.

"The response from the people has been positive after purchasing the plants from me. They always come back to me and give feedback on the condition of the plants. This really gives me satisfaction as I get to know my hard work has paid off."

She highlighted one of the most important things she had done as a planter, was to teach her children and grandchildren how to plant and take care of plants.

"We need to teach the basics on taking care of the plants. They are like us, very sensitive, so they also need good care. I have taught my family members and most of them have taken interest in learning.

"I want to encourage the people to have more green plants around their houses as they provide you with oxygen and fresh clean air to breathe," said Ms Kotoisuva.