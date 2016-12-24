Toys of hope

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vinod Patel general manager sales and operations Neelesh Singh (left) and staff members with Save the Children Fund Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie during the Toy Drive launch at Laucala Beach. Picture: RAMA

MORE than 250 toys were handed over to Save the Children Fiji by the Vinod Patel Group to mark the end of the Toy Drive Campaign in Suva on Thursday.

The campaign which started on December 1 was an incentive launched to provide toys for underprivileged children between the ages of 6-14 this Christmas season around the country.

While handing over the toys, Vinod Patel group general manger and information technology, Nikita Patel said the company always played an important role in providing social responsibility towards the communities.

"Our company has been doing this kind of campaigns for some time now and this is not the first time we have worked with Save the Children Fiji," she said.

"The response from the public in our stores was overwhelming. We want to have similar campaigns in the future and hope more people can contribute towards it."

Ms Patel said the company wanted to recognise children who would become the future of the country in years to come.

"I think the disadvantaged kids who face hardships while growing up are the ones who know how hard life is. We want to develop them in a good way so they will become good citizens and set an example," she said.

Save the Children Fiji's programs manager Amita Jhoti thanked the company for providing support and contributing towards the development of communities in the country.

"We are thankful for staff and management of Vinod Patel for supporting us in the campaign. I also want to thank the public in giving out generously during this festive season," she said.

Ms Jhoti said they had been working with the Social Welfare Department to distribute the toys.

"The Social Welfare has given us the list of children in the country that we are going to distribute to. These toys have been packed according to age groups ," she said.

She said they wanted to continue working with the Vinod Patel Group in the future.

"We have been doing this campaign in the past and we hope to continue this partnership in the future. I hope these toys will bring smiles to the faces of the children."

The toys were distributed to more than 132 children at Dilkusha Girls Home, Saint Christopher's Home, Social Welfare Boys Centre and St Minas Children yesterday.