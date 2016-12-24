Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Sunday 25 December

Fiji to host pageant again

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, December 24, 2016

FIJI will host the South Pacific regional finals for the "World Supermodel South Pacific" pageant at the Pearl South Pacific Resort from January 4 to 8 next year.

This will be the second time for Fiji to host this regional event, giving local models a platform to compete in a higher level of modelling competition.

World Supermodel South Pacific is a regional final where the winner will be representing the South Pacific region to Macau, China from March 21 to 28, 2017.

The overall winner from the competition will get a one year contract signed to Trump Model Management.

Media World Supermodel South Pacific director Onisimo Moi said the competition had several benefits and the production of such an event would cause a ripple effect on the country and the economy.

"The competition has had Trump Model Management Duane Gazi-White part of the judging panel and Mr White is the same person who signed Fiji's first top supermodel from Kulukulu, Sigatoka to Trump Models," he said.

"So there are a lot of benefits for the entrant. She will gain more confidence being in the public eye and when models attract major overseas model scouting agents, it also gains recognition for their country."

He said no delegates from Fiji had been confirmed yet as they were still receiving applications and awaiting a few finer details before they could finalise the host nation's representatives.

There have been 12 participants confirmed from Australia and PNG and the number of participants is expected to increase.








