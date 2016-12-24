Ministry turns 45

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nina Qima and Ani Sigarara of the Prisons Families and Victims Outreach Ministry collect gifts at Dominion House in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

A CHURCH ministry which aims to spread the Christmas cheer to children and families of prison inmates turns 45 this year.

Prisons Families and Victims Outreach Ministry founder Inise Tukana, 76, said the idea for the initiative started after her husband was jailed for six weeks in 1971.

During Christmas each year the ministry's main task is to hand out Christmas presents to inmates' children around Viti Levu.

Mrs Tukana said she experienced an immense amount of pain when her husband was in prison and it was that dreadful experience that led her to the idea of giving gifts to inmates' children so that they may receive some form of joy during the festive season.

"We are an independent body and we give Christmas gifts to the inmates' children who are under the age of 16 years," she said.

"We have 12 volunteers and we feel like a big happy family because we all receive the satisfaction of the work we do when we put smiles on the children's faces while their fathers aren't home."

The mother of six said it was the volunteer's children who helped begin the funding of the organisation.

She said they worked closely with the Fiji Corrections Service's chaplain and visited corrections facilities for monthly prayer sessions.

She said they received toys and gifts from other charitable organisations, churches and families.

"The ministry had a late start in preparing Christmas gifts this year because we were awaiting approval from relevant authorities to carry out the altruistic work," Mrs Tukana said.

She acknowledged the public for all the gifts given and asked those who had been allocated a card with a child's name to bring in their gifts by today.

Mrs Tukana can be found collecting gifts in front of the Dolphin Plaza, Suva.

The gifts gathered from public contributions and churches are being distributed to about 600 children around Suva, Nausori, Tailevu and the Western Division.