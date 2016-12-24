Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Sunday 25 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Exam result spurs Elenoa on

Rohit Kumar
Saturday, December 24, 2016

ST JOSEPH'S Secondary School Year 12 student Elenoa Vateitei is unhappy with the results of her final examination.

She scored more than 300 marks in the exams, but she says it is not enough for her to get a scholarship.

She said her parent's expectation was not met, but she thanked and gave all glory to God for taking her through the exams.

Her father is retired and mother unemployed, thus the need for her to get a scholarship to further her studies.

"This is my first exam that I have sat for and now I can tell how much harder I will need to prepare for Year 13 one," she said.

Elenoa plans to do Year 13 next year because she does not have the money to do foundation studies at University of the South Pacific.

"I will make use of the Government's free education program and do Year 13," she said.

She says she feels that she has enough confidence to work hard next year and dreams to do something that involves economics and geography and venture in the field of environmental economics.

After receiving her result on Wednesday, she felt confident to go beyond the limits as far as education was concerned.

"I am capable of getting the scholarship and next year I will attain the result for the scholarship," said Elenoa.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Surprise visit
  2. FLP questions OHS standard at new hospital
  3. Merry Christmas
  4. Ba rape case moved
  5. Mentally-challenged people seen as a burden
  6. Exam result spurs Elenoa on
  7. Beggar numbers on the rise
  8. Vegie price woes
  9. Trauma counselling sought for villagers
  10. Repairs delight bus firms

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  4. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)