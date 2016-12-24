Exam result spurs Elenoa on

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Elenoa Vateitei hugs her friend Losalini Korosaya after they received their Year 12 examination results at the Ministry of Education office at Selbourne St in Suva on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ST JOSEPH'S Secondary School Year 12 student Elenoa Vateitei is unhappy with the results of her final examination.

She scored more than 300 marks in the exams, but she says it is not enough for her to get a scholarship.

She said her parent's expectation was not met, but she thanked and gave all glory to God for taking her through the exams.

Her father is retired and mother unemployed, thus the need for her to get a scholarship to further her studies.

"This is my first exam that I have sat for and now I can tell how much harder I will need to prepare for Year 13 one," she said.

Elenoa plans to do Year 13 next year because she does not have the money to do foundation studies at University of the South Pacific.

"I will make use of the Government's free education program and do Year 13," she said.

She says she feels that she has enough confidence to work hard next year and dreams to do something that involves economics and geography and venture in the field of environmental economics.

After receiving her result on Wednesday, she felt confident to go beyond the limits as far as education was concerned.

"I am capable of getting the scholarship and next year I will attain the result for the scholarship," said Elenoa.