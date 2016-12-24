Fiji Time: 4:03 AM on Sunday 25 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather defers open day

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, December 24, 2016

THE Fiji Museum has deferred its monthly open day to early January next year after the recent bad weather faced in Suva.

Museum director Adi Me­retui Ratunabuabua said it was unfortunate that the open day was cancelled because of bad weather last Saturday.

"We had planned everything out, but the weather was so bad, so we had to cancel it," she said.

"We have shifted the open day to the last Saturday of January next year, so by that time we will get more time and room to prepare."

Adi Meretui said open day organisers planned to invite the residents of Dilkusha Girls Home, Samabula Senior Citizens Home and Father Law Home to the open day in January.

"The museum always looks forward to giving something back to the community and we think inviting the underprivileged is one of the main areas of social responsibility," she said.

Adi Meretui highlighted the rise in visitor arrivals to the museum.

"The numbers have been good so far," she said.

"Tourists and locals have visited the museum and that is a good sign for us.

"We are expecting more tourist arrivals this Friday and Saturday and we have planned a meke (iTaukei dance) ceremony, warrior displays, craft demonstrations and kava ceremony to name a few ."

Adi Meretui said the museum had big plans to expand its current size and open a military gallery. The museum is working on a five-year expansion plan.

Opened in 1955, the museum holds a collecti­on which includes material dating back 3700 years and cultural objects representing Fiji's indigenous inhabitants and other communities that have settled in the island group over the past 200 years.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Surprise visit
  2. FLP questions OHS standard at new hospital
  3. Merry Christmas
  4. Ba rape case moved
  5. Mentally-challenged people seen as a burden
  6. Exam result spurs Elenoa on
  7. Beggar numbers on the rise
  8. Vegie price woes
  9. Trauma counselling sought for villagers
  10. Repairs delight bus firms

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  4. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)