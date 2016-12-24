Weather defers open day

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Museum has deferred its monthly open day to early January next year after the recent bad weather faced in Suva.

Museum director Adi Me­retui Ratunabuabua said it was unfortunate that the open day was cancelled because of bad weather last Saturday.

"We had planned everything out, but the weather was so bad, so we had to cancel it," she said.

"We have shifted the open day to the last Saturday of January next year, so by that time we will get more time and room to prepare."

Adi Meretui said open day organisers planned to invite the residents of Dilkusha Girls Home, Samabula Senior Citizens Home and Father Law Home to the open day in January.

"The museum always looks forward to giving something back to the community and we think inviting the underprivileged is one of the main areas of social responsibility," she said.

Adi Meretui highlighted the rise in visitor arrivals to the museum.

"The numbers have been good so far," she said.

"Tourists and locals have visited the museum and that is a good sign for us.

"We are expecting more tourist arrivals this Friday and Saturday and we have planned a meke (iTaukei dance) ceremony, warrior displays, craft demonstrations and kava ceremony to name a few ."

Adi Meretui said the museum had big plans to expand its current size and open a military gallery. The museum is working on a five-year expansion plan.

Opened in 1955, the museum holds a collecti­on which includes material dating back 3700 years and cultural objects representing Fiji's indigenous inhabitants and other communities that have settled in the island group over the past 200 years.