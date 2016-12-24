Industry awaits damage check

/ Front page / News

THE impact of flooding on the sugar industry in the Western Division will be made clear in about two weeks.

This is when surveys conducted by the Ministry of Sugar and Sugar Cane Growers Council on flood-affected farms are expected to be completed.

"We have seen some positive signs in the worst-affected areas in Rakiraki," said SCGC's chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty.

"Sugar cane is a very resilient crop and we expect ratoon crops to bounce back quite quickly.

"In terms of production, the only concern at the moment is the impact on new cane plants and for farms where the land had just been prepared for planting.

"Another major issue is the impact of flooding on infrastructure, especially cane access roads."