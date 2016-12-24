Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Sunday 25 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Industry awaits damage check

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, December 24, 2016

THE impact of flooding on the sugar industry in the Western Division will be made clear in about two weeks.

This is when surveys conducted by the Ministry of Sugar and Sugar Cane Growers Council on flood-affected farms are expected to be completed.

"We have seen some positive signs in the worst-affected areas in Rakiraki," said SCGC's chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty.

"Sugar cane is a very resilient crop and we expect ratoon crops to bounce back quite quickly.

"In terms of production, the only concern at the moment is the impact on new cane plants and for farms where the land had just been prepared for planting.

"Another major issue is the impact of flooding on infrastructure, especially cane access roads."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Surprise visit
  2. FLP questions OHS standard at new hospital
  3. Merry Christmas
  4. Ba rape case moved
  5. Mentally-challenged people seen as a burden
  6. Exam result spurs Elenoa on
  7. Beggar numbers on the rise
  8. Vegie price woes
  9. Trauma counselling sought for villagers
  10. Repairs delight bus firms

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  4. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)