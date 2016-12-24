Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Sunday 25 December

Police call for vigilance

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, December 24, 2016

POLICE have called on members of the public to be vigilant on the roads during this busy festive weekend.

The plea follows a road accident on Wednesday involving a 49-year-old truck driver of Naruwai Village in Bua.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the truck was loaded with timber and was on its way to Nabouwalu jetty when it tumbled on the side of the road and the driver got injured as a result. He was admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

"Investigations into the incident continue," Ms Naisoro said. "Our roads will be extremely busy, which is why people need to be vigilant and plan their travel accordingly.

"Speeding continues to be a leading cause of road accidents and fatalities, drivers and pedestrians must take the necessary precautions at all times."








