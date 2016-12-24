Traders warned

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health Minister Rosy Akbar with permanent secretary Philip Davies dumbed confiscated Chinese cigarettes during a press conference at the Ministry of Health head office in Toorak, Suva on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

TRADERS have been warned to refrain from putting the lives of consumers at risk over profit.

This is the warning from Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

Ms Akbar said traders should not trick consumers into buying goods and items that were supposed to be discarded after the recent spate of flooding in the country.

She said people should expect flood sales coming up soon, but should be cautious about what they buy.

The ministry launched Operation Kakana, which will feature it working closely with the Consumer Council of Fiji to ensure consumers are protected.

"Operation Kakana is an ongoing operation of the Ministry of Health, but efforts will now be intensified to ensure that all food establishments comply with the Food Safety Act and Regulations especially restaurants, takeaways, roadside vendors, fish sellers, backyard vendors who sell meat from home and hawkers who sell food door-to-door," Ms Akbar said.

She said over the past few years the ministry received the most number of complaints regarding unhygienic restaurants and eateries during this time of the year.

She said these mainly involved the presence of rodents in restaurants and eateries, animals in or around food establishments, the absence of basic good hygiene practices, presence of flies and insects, broken utensils, poor housekeeping and building structures not maintained.

"Consumers should be getting the conducive environment as required by law where families and individuals can enjoy their meals without fear of getting sick and worth the dollar they spend," Ms Akbar said.

Members of the public can contact the consumer council to report restaurants or food establishments believed to have breached the Food Safety Act 2003 and Food Safety Regulation 2009.