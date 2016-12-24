Ministry plans way forward

/ Front page / News

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua says challenges faced in the ministry have become lessons to be learnt.

This as the ministry embarks on reflecting the path to suit its vision of a progressive vanua for a better Fiji.

Mr Katonitabua highlighted this while presenting the ministry's Annual Report 2015 to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs on Thursday.

He said a major challenge was the implementation of a number of policy initiatives.

He said these challenges included the review of the provincial councils and mata ni tikina reporting template and the appointment of women in provincial councils.

He said the initiative was part of a development process for the ministry's iTaukei Affairs Board and its reporting and implementation was a test.

"The implementation of the contextualised child protection program was a delay in accessing donor funds," he said.

"The need to pay closer attention to the welfare needs of field officers under Survey and Demarcation Unit affected morale and motivation of staff."

Mr Katonitabua also stressed on the point where traditional titles were still vacant in most villages.

He said the vacant traditional titles proved to be a hindrance to initiatives implemented and errors detected after the completion of the computerisation of the Vola ni Kawa Bula.

"Noting the lessons learnt, as a way forward we have addressed the challenge in the 2016 Annual Corporate Plan.

"Acknowledging the importance of leadership of the vanua, we have coined a new vision to reflect the path to be undertaken — 'a progressive vanua for a better Fiji'," he said.