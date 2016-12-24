Fiji Time: 4:03 AM on Sunday 25 December

Government prioritises village relocation

Mere Naleba
Saturday, December 24, 2016

VILLAGE relocation is now top priority for the Government.

This was mentioned by the permanent secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Naipote Katonitabua, while presenting the ministry's Annual Report 2015 to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on Thursday.

Mr Katonitabua says the ministry plays a lead role in identifying and consulting all villagers who are living in areas which are in dire need of relocation.

He was responding to a question from committee member Anare Vadei on what the role of the ministry was in the process of relocation and, the latest update on the issue.

Mr Vadei said he represented a large majority of people in the Lomaiviti group and was aware that certain areas that had been identified to be relocated because of rising sea level were still awaiting word from Government regarding the shift.

"We are one of the key stakeholders in terms of re-defining the new village boundaries and we had finalised all the maps for village relocation after Winston (Tropical Cyclone) and its awaiting approval by the iTaukei Affairs Board before it is vetted and provided to other stakeholders," said Mr Katonitabua.

"We are one of the first ones to discuss and deliberate with the vanua on their plans. Without their consent, without their approval we cannot relocate the village. We work together with other departments in the composite team."








