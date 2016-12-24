It's all about access

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Inia Seruvatu the for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management talking to Poate Tamanivalu the Tura-ni koro after the flood yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

THE Minister for National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, says his ministry wants to clean up roads and community centres in flood-affected areas to allow communities and villages access as the festive season comes up.

Mr Seruiratu made the comments following massive floods that hit the country in the past two weeks.

He said they were working with other government ministries in their relief efforts.

"Accessibility is important," he said.

"We want people to be able to move and we are looking at options for them and we want to make sure that access is available, particularly on land.

"And should there be any problems, then we will have alternatives but try to keep the movement going and we just need to again remind the population at large to expect some more rain, and make use of the rain as well for cleaning up and storage and most importantly stay safe."

Mr Seruiratu said they were also trying to keep disease risks at bay in flood-affected areas in Tailevu.

"So we want to come in with the primary health team. For health they have already been warned in Suva.

"But it is just a matter of mobilising and it's just a matter of cleaning up and the spraying that needs to follow and the agriculture is assessing the damage and we are looking at assisting them in terms of food as well."