FUFP happy to join

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka during the press conference in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) has welcomed the SODELPA invitation for all opposition parties — including those not represented in Parliament — to work together for the 2018 General Election.

SODELPA Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka had formally extended the invitation to the political parties to work together with SODELPA for the 2018 General Election yesterday.

"Fiji is a nation that is united beyond ethnicity, race, religion, colour or creed at the times of joy, national pride and helping one another as we witnessed during the Olympics win and disasters such as cyclone Winston.

"It is the leadership that has to make every attempt possible to unite the nation beyond all possible differences," FUFP party leader and president Jagath Karunaratne said.

"A fundamental principle of a true leadership is to seek unity in all aspects until the differences are inevitable and all avenues to resolve them have been exhausted.

"On that note, it is refreshing to see the message by SODELPA as the biggest opposition party to include the parties that are not represented in the Parliament in their invitation while the younger parties are generally ignored as so-called 'small parties' in many instances."

Mr Karunaratne said while they might not agree with all aspects and ideologies of different parties, they were still working to achieve similar ends.

"They all lead to the same destination where everyone wishes for the betterment of the nation and unity can be certainly achieved with gratitude, compromise, understanding and respect for each other.

"FUFP has also sent out an invitation earlier today via email to all registered political parties and the groups that have announced their intention to form new parties to join an inter-party meeting to discuss the way forward."

Mr Karunaratne also invited groups intending to form new political parties to join FUFP.

"FUFP is the youngest party that was registered and it can surely accommodate the policies and ideologies that they wish to bring to the public.

"It must be also said that we are willing to accommodate possible options of leadership and include office bearers if they wish to do so, for the sake of unity of the nation.

"This is done with the genuine and sole intention of the unity that we believe is far too important than any other aspect in leadership."