SPC disaster management experts provide support for recovery efforts

DISASTER management experts from the Pacific Community (SPC) are assisting the Government's response and recovery efforts following the recent tropical depression which hit the country.

Three technical disaster experts from SPC are providing direct support to the National Emergency Operations Centre through the preparation of briefings and situation reports along with planned response and recovery measures such as ensuring water purification is distributed to communities in need.

A Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping expert is also supporting the team to ensure damage assessments and critical disaster data is being analysed to assist the relief efforts.

The provision of scientific and technical advice support comes in response to a request from Fiji's National Disaster Management Office.

NDMO director, Akapusi Tuifagalele said the Government was grateful for the support shown by SPC.

"The Government of Fiji is grateful for partners like the Pacific Community who continually support Government's lead role in disaster risk reduction and humanitarian response. At the end of the day, this continuous partnership will benefit those communities affected by disasters like the recent tropical depression," Mr Tuifagalele said.

SPC deputy director-general, Dr Audrey Aumua said SPC was committed to helping out those communities that were badly affected.

"Our thoughts are with the country and communities that are starting to recover and as an organisation we are committed to deploying disaster response teams and provide technical assistance to reinforce the Fiji Government's response efforts as required over the coming weeks as the nation recovers from yet another disaster in less than 12 months," Mr Aumua said.

Overall damage is about $F10.7m with $F8.5m in damage sustained to roads and $F1.8m to water supply, leaving many communities still without water and power.