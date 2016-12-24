Fiji Time: 4:07 AM on Sunday 25 December

Northern shoppers join the festive excitement

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, December 24, 2016

SHOPPERS crowded almost every shop and supermarket in Labasa Town as people rushed to do their Christmas shopping yesterday.

People travelled as far as Naitasiri province to spend Christmas on Vanua Levu.

Jone Lomani of Lomaivuna in Naitasiri said he left his village last Friday to travel to Suva and then to Vanua Levu for Christmas with some of his relatives.

"This is my first time here in the Northern Division and I spent almost $300 alone on my travelling expenses," he said.

Mr Lomani said spending that much on travelling was not a problem for him as he wanted to spend Christmas with his relatives.

"The prices of goods are quite low and I am amazed to see the amount of people who are doing their shopping today," he said.

"I have spent around $200 shopping before I head down to my relatives who live in Vunivau, Labasa."

Another shopper, Kinisimere Volita of Suva said she was in the Northern Division with her family.

"We are here for some family function to be held in the village and we have been doing our shopping at around 9am this morning (yesterday) and we're still here and it's nearly lunch time again. The crowd is just massive and moving from one shop to another is just a struggle," she said.

"We spent almost $200 just on buying fabrics and other little stuff."








