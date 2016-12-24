Gift of mobility

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eleni Qaqa, a technician, sits in one of the remote wheelchairs while Shailendra Prasad (head of Vodafone e-commerce and corporate affairs) and British High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins look on, at the Spinal Injury Association of Fiji yesterday. Picture:

PEOPLE with disability in the country will be able to travel more easily after the gifts of the first motorised wheelchairs to the Spinal Injury Association (SIA) Fiji in Suva yesterday.

The gifts were made possible through the help of Physio Net UK and Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation.

(SIA) Fiji executive director, Joshko Wakaniyasi said the new wheelchairs would provide easier accessibility for the disabled.

"These chairs are the first of its kind to be available in the country. It comes with its own user manual, instructions and charger," he said.

"Because of the chairs now, the users will be able to move easily and they won't face difficulties in doing their daily work.

"Now people with disability will have the opportunity to join the work force and study in universities.

"We want to thank Vodafone Fiji, Physio Net UK and the British Government in aiding us with this donation."

Mr Wakaniyasi said the association had already identified the recipients who would be getting the new aid.

"We have shortlisted the names of people who need the aid so we will start distributing it as soon as possible. People have written to us requesting these wheelchairs and in time we hope we will be able to reach all of them."

British High Commissioner to Fiji, Melanie Hopkins said her government would continue to support and create awareness on the welfare of the disabled in the country.

"It gives us much pleasure to hand over this consignment of motorised equipment aid to SIA. I hope it will help the people in Fiji in many ways," Ms Hopkins said.

"We want to acknowledge the work done by SIA in improving the services of disabled people in the country. We will continue to support the disabled people in the country."

Meanwhile, Vodafone Fiji ATH Foundation gave an additional $30,000 to SIA Fiji to sustain the aid provided by Physio Net UK.

In handing over the cheque, Vodafone's head of commerce and corporate affairs, Shailendra Prasad said their partnership with SIA had grown from strength to strength over the years.

"Our relationship has been growing annually ensuring much needed mobility aid devices and appliances for Fiji's physically impaired community," he said.

"We are pleased to offer the gift of mobility and empowerment to the physically challenged.

"We have chosen to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones. We have chosen to go beyond the passion for the vanua."

Twenty four motorised wheelchairs, 24 manual wheelchairs, 200 walking frames and 100 pairs of crutches were given to the SIA Fiji.