Company celebrates Christmas

/ Front page / News

STAFF members of Future Farms Ltd celebrated Christmas together in Ba yesterday after ending the year on high note.

More than 100 staff members gathered at the Xavier College hall where the employees were praised by their management team.

General manager Stanley Raniga said their people were the most important aspect of the company.

"I want to thank everyone for a great performance this year and for all of the work that you did this year," he said.

"Everyone did a great job and we were able to do better than expected."

He said winning an Excellence award at the Fiji Business Excellence Awards in November was a testament of their staff members commitment.

"We are very happy that we had a great year and I look forward to another great performance next year."

Staff members enjoyed the entire day away from work with entertainment and a cocktail party.