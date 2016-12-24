Fiji Time: 4:02 AM on Sunday 25 December

LICI adopts a school

Charlene Lanyon
Saturday, December 24, 2016

FULTON Primary School in Ra was the latest school to be adopted by insurance company LICI to be rebuilt after being severely damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

LICI general manager Sanjay Dayal presented a $40,000 cheque to the Minister for Economy and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in Suva yesterday and said this was part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

"Recently LICI celebrated its 60th birthday in Fiji and as a testament of LICI's passion for Fiji and its people, LICI has taken a step forward to adopt a school which had been affected by Cyclone Winston," Mr Dayal said.

"This school is Fulton Primary School at Ra and we know this money will help rebuild the school so that the children are able to begin the new school term with better facilities."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum commended the company for assisting the school and said this highlighted the organisation's commitment to helping Fijians.

"This is an indication that a life insurance company invests in the future and this of course will go towards the children who are our future mums and dads or future leaders of our country. Government has allocated $135 million for the rebuilding of schools that are categorised as severely damaged and we very much appreciate the donation and we look forward to your further participation in the Fijian economy," he said.








