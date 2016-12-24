Fiji Time: 4:05 AM on Sunday 25 December

Damaged bridges restrict travel

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, December 24, 2016

VILLAGERS living in the upper reaches of the Ra Province are concerned that damaged bridges at both the Lau settlement and Namara Village is restricting travel to and from the highlands.

The Lau bridge served as a temporary crossing for those travelling towards Nasau district while the bridge at Namara, Saivou, was also temporary crossing for those travelling towards Nailuva district.

Both bridges were washed away when Tropical Cyclone Winston struck Fiji in February.

Namara village headman Vilivo Vuigunu said villagers were stuck.

"We've just been locked in at both ends," he said.

"We've been requesting that the bridge be constructed properly after Winston and were aware that the temporary bridge crossing constructed wouldn't last because there were rocks and gravel simply laid over the existing damaged structure and could easily be swept away by strong currents which is exactly what happened."

Nasau district representative Meli Tokalau said the only way to Rakiraki town was on horseback.

"Both bridges are damaged and this is the only way possible," he said.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said the Fiji Roads Authority was aware of the issue.

"FRA is aware of the situation and are now working on providing temporary access to these crossings for our rural Ra public," he said.

Questions sent to FRA remain unanswered.








