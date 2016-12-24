Fiji Time: 4:00 AM on Sunday 25 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ba rape case moved

Shayal Devi
Saturday, December 24, 2016

A 60-YEAR-OLD Ba labourer charged for allegedly raping his eight-year-old grandson has had his case transferred to the High Court in Lautoka.

The accused, who appeared before Magistrate Raramasi Salakubou in Lautoka yesterday morning, was charged with one count of rape.

Divisional police prosecutor West, ASP Anil Prasad said the accused had been remanded.

ASP Prasad said they expected to add additional counts to the accused's list of offences.

During an earlier appearance, the accused said he opted for Legal Aid counsel.

The matter will be called on January 3, 2017.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Surprise visit
  2. FLP questions OHS standard at new hospital
  3. Merry Christmas
  4. Ba rape case moved
  5. Mentally-challenged people seen as a burden
  6. Exam result spurs Elenoa on
  7. Beggar numbers on the rise
  8. Vegie price woes
  9. Trauma counselling sought for villagers
  10. Repairs delight bus firms

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  4. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)