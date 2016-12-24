Ba rape case moved

/ Front page / News

A 60-YEAR-OLD Ba labourer charged for allegedly raping his eight-year-old grandson has had his case transferred to the High Court in Lautoka.

The accused, who appeared before Magistrate Raramasi Salakubou in Lautoka yesterday morning, was charged with one count of rape.

Divisional police prosecutor West, ASP Anil Prasad said the accused had been remanded.

ASP Prasad said they expected to add additional counts to the accused's list of offences.

During an earlier appearance, the accused said he opted for Legal Aid counsel.

The matter will be called on January 3, 2017.