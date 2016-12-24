Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Sunday 25 December

Road slip fear

Litia Cava
Saturday, December 24, 2016

THE Fiji Roads Authority says they fear the road slip along Kasavu may wash out completely.

There was an initial slip along the same portion of road in the wake of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston that took months to be repaired.

And the recent heavy rain has caused further damage to the same slip and as a result, restricting vehicle access to one lane.

The road can operate on a single lane only with light vehicles allowed to cross.

FRA chief executive officer, John Hutchinson, says the authority has been actively investigating options for alternative access that include connecting the Bautikina road off Kings Rd to Mara Rd in Raralevu.

FRA said work commenced on opening this route two days ago.

"The FRA has engaged additional subcontractors to assist and the greatest challenge with this option is the ground conditions, as it will take time to make it suitable for traffic. The contractor is working to have this road open late next week," Mr Hutchinson said.

He adds that the road slip has caused significant and major damage to the Kings Rd and is not a short-term fix.

Mr Hutchinson said only light vehicles with a five-tonne gross maximum weight were allowed across the damaged road.

"One of our major problems is getting access to gravel, unfortunately most of the quarries are under water and those that are not under water have closed for the Christmas period, but we do have some excess to gravel but it is not enough and we will have to work on what we have," he said.

"FRA understands that this will cause traffic journey time delays and is preventing the delivery of other heavy goods and services, including bus passenger services across the site.

"However our priority is the safety of the travelling public."

The estimated cost for repairing washout slips and drainage now stands at $1,320,000.








