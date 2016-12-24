/ Front page / News

THE Japanese Government can no longer adopt the 14 schools that it had intended to under the Governments Adopt-A-School program.

The schools in the program were part of those affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February.

"The Embassy of Japan's budget allocation for the Adopt a School program remains the same but the number of schools this amount can assist has gone down. Thus, we can no longer adopt 14 schools as we originally intended and we cannot disclose the final number of schools until our assistance is finalised. Before anything else, we'd like to clarify that the Japanese Government has not decided to withdraw any assistance at this point," the embassy said in response to questions from this newspaper.

"The applications for the grants are still being processed and negotiations about when the assistance can be formalised are ongoing.

"We are hoping to finalise everything by January but cannot confirm anything until we are authorised to send out a press release to the media regarding our assistance."

Earlier this year, the Government of Japan said they would adopt 14 schools.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had announced the 'Adopt a School' program to help rebuild Fijian schools that were devastated by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Meanwhile Finance Minister Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum during the 2016-2017 Budget announcement in July revealed that 38 schools had been adopted through the program and that the Indian Government had expressed interest in adopting 30 more schools .