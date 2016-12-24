Project EIAs 'not enough'

/ Front page / News

OBTAINING environment impact assessments or EIAs may not be the best prerequisite for approving developments in the Western Division.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau says climate change adaptation and disaster risk assessments needed to be taken into account as well before any project is given the green light.

"At present, once developers meet all the mandatory administrative requirements and they obtain an environment impact assessment, the development is allowed to go ahead," he said.

"What we are saying is that given the amount of natural disasters experienced in the Western Division, we not only need an EIA, we want to see assessments done on the basis of climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction.

"For example, we need to look at how the development will affect or be affected by floods.

"The reason we are taking this issue very seriously is because a lot of resources is being spent on developments like health centres, schools, roads and housing.

"And these are done purely on the basis of obtaining a favourable EIA.

"What is not covered in the EIA is whether the development is in a flood-prone area or an area that's likely to be affected by landslides."

Mr Tagicakibau said Government's intention was for future developments to be built to withstand natural disasters without affecting communities that were located around it.