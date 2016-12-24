Vendors decorate stalls

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hari Krishna (centre) joins Kelera Damona (left) and Sereana Nakini at their market stall to celebrate Christmas in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

VENDORS at the Lautoka Municpal Market have started a new tradition of decorating stalls and market space to spread cheer during this festive season.

Lautoka Market Vendors Association president Lako Ogotia said this was the first time all vendors joined to do something simple for Christmas.

"We have had a similar gathering where we invited all the vendors and we farewelled Makereta Rika, the outgoing president for our association who served for more than 40 years," she said. "This time we decided to do something different and vendors expressed their interest in decorating their stalls and the market place for Christmas."

Mrs Ogotia said they all pitched in to make the event a success.

"Christmas is a special time and it is great to see everyone come together for this holiday. We had some vendors decorating for Diwali earlier this year."