Resort's $30k venture

A $30,000 project by a popular Coral Coast resort will give children and youths with special needs the ability to learn trade skills and give them a better opportunity at obtaining employment.

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort & Spa has undertaken a commitment to establish a facility at Sigatoka Special School where students will learn basic trade skills.

"This will be carpentry skills and anything associated with trades," said resort general manager Peter Hopgood. "The whole idea is to train the students with special needs and hopefully give them the opportunity to get a job."

Mr Hopgood said he was passionate about the project because he grew up in a family where one of his siblings had special needs. "I know first-hand the challenges that people with special needs face and I know the amount of commitment it requires by parents, siblings and carers of people with special needs," he said.

Mr Hopgood said the project was scheduled to be completed by March next year. Outrigger Fiji has been busy in the past few years with the completion and opening of a $200,000 meeting bure in 2015 and $80,000 kindergarten and library this year at Conua District School.