Commission keeps watch on festive season prices

Shayal Devi
Saturday, December 24, 2016

THE Fiji Commerce Commission is undertaking a market surveillance program this festive season to ensure consumers are not overcharged for products.

Commission divisional head West Abdul Sheik said they started the operation in the division days before Christmas.

"We covered major supermarkets and retail outlets as well," he said.

"This operation focuses mainly on Christmas and the items sold during this festive season. We are doing this to ensure fairness in the market."

Mr Sheik said it was important for commission staff members to be out in the field monitoring product prices because buying activities peaked during the Christmas period.

"This is why commerce commission officers have been deployed from all our offices around Fiji," he said. "We want to inform the public to be vigilant if they see any illegal activities and if you feel you have been a victim, come forward and contact the commission."

Mr Sheik said the operation, which ended after the festive period, was to ensure all consumers were protected.








