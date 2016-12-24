Fiji Time: 4:04 AM on Sunday 25 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Services back to normality

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, December 24, 2016

BUS services in the Northern Division resumed its services after several days of heavy rain.

Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) president Parmod Chand said bus companies in the Northern Division were ready to serve the public.

"We are always ready to provide the best services to members of the public and we are glad to be back on the road," he said.

Mr Chand said during the past few days of continuous rain, buses had been restricted to carry passengers.

"The several days of rain badly damaged few roads here in the Northern Division, but we are glad that all has been fixed and our service has normalised," he said.

"There are still a few roads that need fixing, but as a service provider we will try our best to serve the people."

Mr Chand said although the heavy rain caused potholes on tarsealed roads at Siberia, Seaqaqa, Malau, Coqeloa and Nasekula, the buses that served these areas were back providing normal service.

"Our services have returned to normal, especially for those people who travel to and from Natua, Labasa, Savusavu, Nabouwalu,Solevu, Nasolo, Daria, Wainunu and Kiobo," he said.

"They can expect buses coming through those areas on their normal schedule."

A statement by the Fiji Roads Authority has showed that roads from Labasa, Taveuni, Savusavu, Natua and Rabi are now open to all traffic, but drivers still need to drive with care.

The restrictions on traffic and delay in bus services were because of the adverse weather early this week.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Surprise visit
  2. FLP questions OHS standard at new hospital
  3. Merry Christmas
  4. Ba rape case moved
  5. Mentally-challenged people seen as a burden
  6. Exam result spurs Elenoa on
  7. Beggar numbers on the rise
  8. Vegie price woes
  9. Trauma counselling sought for villagers
  10. Repairs delight bus firms

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  4. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)