Services back to normality

BUS services in the Northern Division resumed its services after several days of heavy rain.

Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) president Parmod Chand said bus companies in the Northern Division were ready to serve the public.

"We are always ready to provide the best services to members of the public and we are glad to be back on the road," he said.

Mr Chand said during the past few days of continuous rain, buses had been restricted to carry passengers.

"The several days of rain badly damaged few roads here in the Northern Division, but we are glad that all has been fixed and our service has normalised," he said.

"There are still a few roads that need fixing, but as a service provider we will try our best to serve the people."

Mr Chand said although the heavy rain caused potholes on tarsealed roads at Siberia, Seaqaqa, Malau, Coqeloa and Nasekula, the buses that served these areas were back providing normal service.

"Our services have returned to normal, especially for those people who travel to and from Natua, Labasa, Savusavu, Nabouwalu,Solevu, Nasolo, Daria, Wainunu and Kiobo," he said.

"They can expect buses coming through those areas on their normal schedule."

A statement by the Fiji Roads Authority has showed that roads from Labasa, Taveuni, Savusavu, Natua and Rabi are now open to all traffic, but drivers still need to drive with care.

The restrictions on traffic and delay in bus services were because of the adverse weather early this week.