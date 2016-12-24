Trauma counselling sought for villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Laucala District School head mistress Miriama Moce picks up the remains of their kitchen utensils as her quarters lies desolate behind her. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE villagers of Dreketi on the island of Qamea are still traumatised by the horrific experience of the landslide which damaged their houses.

Village elders are seeking help for counselling for the villagers.

Tui Laucala Ratu Lagikoro Dakuiyau said the counselling was imperative to help villagers, especially children and women.

His positive move has been supported by teachers on the island who were affected by the landslide.

Laucala District School headteacher Marica Moce said people were still in a state of shock after the landslide.

"My own children hide in fear if they hear thunder or the sound of a heavy downpour," she said.

"Children and adults alike have been traumatised by what they went through. There is a direct need for counselling to tune people to their rightful mental state."

Ms Moce said her children yelled out to her on Sunday morning to tell her that a landslide had happened.

"When my husband went to check he saw our porch had broken away from our house," she said.

"We were terrified when we felt the house moving and the worst part of the whole situation was that we were still inside the house.

"We were fortunate that the house slid and then paused at least three times so that we could all jump out before it crashed into the school ground because our house stood on a hill above the ground."

Ms Moce said her family were terrified from what they went through.

"We have escaped to my husband's village in Naiviivi where it is a bit safer even though they had faced serious flooding too," she said.

Other villagers who this newspaper spoke too shared how terrified they were, adding that they would not return to their homes.