Repairs delight bus firms

THE Fiji Bus Operators Association has applauded the efforts of the Fiji Roads Authority's quick response in fixing the roads, just a few days after the tropical depression.

Association president Parmod Chand said the work by FRA helped restore the road condition for the festive weekend.

He said the upgrading works were done on time.

"We are thankful to the FRA for their remarkable work in fixing the roads and they never wasted a single day in doing that," he said.

Mr Chand said their bus drivers have seen the improvement to the road condition compared with the road state caused by the heavy rain.

"The FRA cleared landslides on the roads, which have made it easier for us to take our buses across to our destinations," he said.

"They have done some refilling and fixing bridges that were washed away and now traffic is open and the public can continue to do their normal travel.

"Now everyone can do their Christmas shopping without having to worry about the delay in bus services."

A statement by the Fiji Roads Authority has showed the roads from Labasa, Taveuni, Savusavu, Natua and Rabi are now open to all traffic, but drivers still need to drive with care.