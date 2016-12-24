Vegie price woes

/ Front page / News

FARMERS have forecast a shortage of vegetable supply in the next few months after the recent flood.

The revelation by farmers worried vendors in Labasa market who depend on the crops for their income. Customers should also expect a rise in vegetable prices with the shortage.

Farmers in Korotari affected by the adverse weather revealed that for the next six months, they would not be able to fully supply vendors.

Jagdish Chand, whose farm was partly washed away by the flood, said he lost about $5000 worth of vegetables.

"We will face a shortage of vegetables because the farmers need to plant again and wait for a few months before we can harvest," he said.

"After that then we can supply vegetables again to the market, but on a small scale.

"It will take another six months to fully supply the market with vegetables so people should plant their own at home for their supply."

Mr Chand said farmers would be affected.

"We will lose out on income too so we are all affected by this bad weather," he said.

Another farmer in the same area, Shiri Sharma, said he lost about $2000 worth of vegetables.

"It will be just like the months after cyclones we experienced in the past," he said.

"We were trying to recover from Severe TC Winston and now with this bad weather, the vegetables have been affected again so our income has been affected."

Shalend Kumar, a market vendor, said they were already experiencing shortages.

"There is a shortage already with long bean, cabbage and cucumber and the prices have increased because we buy at a high cost from farmers," he said.

"Almost all farmers we buy from have limited supply so the vendors can only buy a certain amount and not too much like how we used to.

"Every time we face a flood, this situation always happens."