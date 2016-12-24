FLP questions OHS standard at new hospital

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party says Health Minister Rosy Akbar needs to explain why the new Navua Hospital was allowed to take occupancy.

This is after comments made by the minister that the hospital kitchen and other areas were not compliant with Occupational Health and Safety standards.

Ms Akbar said major areas that needed attention included the kitchen,the need for proper ventilation in rooms and the hospital drainage system.

In a statement released yesterday, FLP president Lavinia Padarath said: "It was preposterous that Government was flouting its own OHS requirements by allowing the hospital to continue to operate when there were major problems with it.

She claimed the hospital had many issues, such as problems with its water and waste reticulation, poor lighting and small hut-like structures for staff quarters.

"The buildings look more like a penitentiary than a hospital. Poor drainage is a major problem.

"We are told no steps were taken to ensure that the construction company made proper arrangements for drainage.

"It is a concern that food for the patients is being cooked at the old hospital and carted to the new one some six kilometres away without the use of properly fitted vehicles and other sanitary conditions being met," Mrs Padarath said.