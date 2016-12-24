Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Sunday 25 December

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Saturday, December 24, 2016

SOME time ago (like 1979) the then Customs department had its East vs West sports meet.

During the 7s game all speedsters were "employed" with no rugby experience. Just having fun games.

Beachcomber heard about Singh who was on the East team and his opponent Anare Dobui on the wing for the West team. Singh was really fast and a good soccer player, very physical and could one-side.

The games were held at Churchill Park

Meanwhile, all the drunk supporters were running along the sideline with beer in their hands.

When Singh took off, Dobui ran after him. Singh saw no one in front of him and being a soccer player without rugby experience he called out, "What I do, What I do?".

Chasing him, Dobui knew he couldn't catch Singh, so he yelled, "Kick it".

Singh kicked the ball and it went over the dead ball line,

From the sideline came all the curses.

Oh, Singh caught Dobui on the run around. But that's another story.








