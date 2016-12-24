PM's message of hope, compassion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (right) wasted no time today as he visited evacuees at Vashisht Muni Primary School and J. N. Jokhan Memorial Primary School.Here Prime Minister talks to the evacuees at Vashist Muni Primary school yesterday.Picture: RAMA

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on every Fijian to renew their spirit of hope, courage and compassion during this Christmas because it is those virtues that have brought Fiji to where it stands today.

While wishing all Fijians a merry and safe Christmas yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said the birth of Jesus was a humble reminder that all human beings had equal value and that no one was limited by their condition of birth.

Mr Bainimarama said Christmas was a time for joy, reflection and expressing love for one another, and that Government was working hard to assist those in need during this Christmas.

"Jesus called on the people of the world to serve our fellow human beings — a lesson of special importance this Christmas season, because there are many who have been displaced and are suffering in the aftermath of the recent tropical depression," he said.

"My Government is doing all that it can to assist those in need and I ask those fortunate enough to be spared to join hands with Government to help our fellow Fijians.

"Together, we can overcome this challenge, emerge stronger and truly live out the Christmas spirit of love and kindness that Jesus sought to inspire in his life."

Mr Bainimarama said Fijians of all faiths could share the spirit of Christmas because the teachings of Jesus were such that "we should love our neighbour, forgive and seek forgiveness, uphold justice, show compassion, value the spiritual over the material".

"We have experienced great loss and great exhilaration this year. The loss and suffering visited upon us by (Severe) Tropical Cyclone Winston and the joy and pride we felt in the triumph of our rugby sevens team at the Olympics," he said.

"We were united through adversity and triumph.

"As Christians believe that Jesus Christ overcame death to offer mankind eternal life, let us have faith in ourselves as a people, because we Fijians have shown that we can triumph over any adversity, meet any challenge and chart the most ambitious course for our future."