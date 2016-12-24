Fiji Time: 4:04 AM on Sunday 25 December

Beggar numbers on the rise

Charlene Lanyon
Saturday, December 24, 2016

FIJI has about 100 known beggars around the country who live on the streets, with the number increasing during the festive season.

This was revealed by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa who added majority of these individuals were from around Suva.

"There are those who are regular beggars who live on the streets and there are those who appear especially during festive periods and we have those that are organised, whereby they are dropped by family and friends in the morning and picked up again in the afternoon," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"Majority are from Suva but there were also some from Lautoka and Nadi who are mobile and visit the big urban centres but always return home.

"We have tried discouraging the public from giving because if they continue to give, we will have these individuals coming to the streets to take advantage of people's good hearts and beliefs."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said though the ministry had tried to discourage individuals and families from begging, it did not have the authority to arrest people.

"The ministry is only involved if children have been used for begging, the director then uses his powers under the Juvenile Act to remove these children if need be and place them in a place of safety.

"The ministry can only work with other stakeholders such as the police, the municipalities and others to address this as this is an issue that cannot be addressed by one stakeholder," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.








