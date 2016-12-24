Mentally-challenged people seen as a burden

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa says some beggars ppear especially during festive periods. Pictured is a regular beggar in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA

MOST mentally-challenged individuals in Fiji who are homeless have homes and families they can return to but choose not to because they are viewed as a burden.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said this proved a challenge to the ministry as it worked to remove people from the streets.

"We have discovered that many of these mentally-challenged individuals have homes and families but it is sad that when we try to place them back with their own families and relatives, some do not want to take responsibility for them because they are a burden," she said.

"Then there were others who were accepted by the families but prefer to stay on the streets. We have been working with organisations such as St Vincent De Paul and other faith-based organisations to care for these mentally-challenged individuals but it has been a challenge because of their special needs."

She said most families would sever ties with the individuals after they were being diagnosed with a mental condition.

"Currently, the only mental institution in Fiji is St Giles but it is a hospital therefore patients only come in for treatment and then they are discharged.

"It is here where most families sever their ties with the individuals so that is why most of them end up on the streets," Ms Vuniwaqa said.

She said discussions had been made to establish a home for the mentally-challenged, however, this would require proper consultations as the ministry did not want families to depend on the State to look after their mentally-challenged family members.