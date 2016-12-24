Surprise visit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Kondrote is pictured with Lilith Lalakobau (left) and her family members during the President Joji Konrote's visit at their residence in Nadawa. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

IT is not every day that someone gets a call from the office of the President of any country with a request for him to meet you and your family.

And when he meets you, he comes along with a basket of fruits.

Such things are no doubt memorable and something to proudly talk about for generations to come.

More so memorable when it happens as Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow.

The celebration of this great event in the Christian calendar is also the time of giving, sharing and appreciating fellow human beings.

For Fijian President, Jioji Konrote, it was a matter of keeping to his words, something that he had reportedly told some of his countrymen and women serving on peacekeeping duties in Sudan.

He reportedly told them that he would make a point to visit their families in Fiji before Christmas.

One of the peacekeepers he met in Sudan was policewoman Sera Lalakobau.

Sera's husband Isireli Vananalagi Lalakobau was surprised on Thursday morning when he received a phone call from the President's office asking if the President could meet him and his family.

"Of course I couldn't say no," said Mr Lalakobau, referring to the request.

Mr Lalakobau said he, his daughter Lilieta, 15, and other family members were more surprised when three Government vehicles parked outside his house some time after the phone call.

He said Mr Konrote and staff from his office arrived with a basket of fruits and Christmas well wishes.

"I'm so grateful. I never expected this from our President," he said.

"We know that he has a very busy schedule but he still took time out to visit us and I thank the President for that.

"I was told by him that it was during his recent visit to the Middle East and other war-torn countries he met with our troops serving there and told them that he would visit their families before Christmas when he returns home."

Mr Lalakobau described Mr Konrote as a "down to Earth" and caring person.

He said Mr Konrote had a kava session with the Lalakobau family before asking to be excused to visit four other families.

"It was an honour to meet the President and this is definitely going to be one of my memorable days in life," he said.