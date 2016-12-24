Fiji Time: 4:04 AM on Sunday 25 December

Merry Christmas

General Manager/Publisher Hank Arts
Saturday, December 24, 2016

DEAR readers, I take this opportunity to wish you all a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

It has been a challenging year for most of us, starting with the low of Winston, the highlight of the Olympics win and 7s success.

The wonderful way of Fiji is recognisable in the positive manner that we are all finishing the 2016 year,

even though the weather had another say in damaging crops and affecting people's livelihoods. Nevertheless,

we are a positive bunch and can't be kept down for long. I trust that you will all celebrate the wonder of

Christmas in good spirits with friends and family. Looking forward to 2017 and beyond, rest assured that

The Fiji Times will be with you through good times and bad times, that it will stay true to its charter of honesty,

balance and credibility and that we will continue to strive to provide you with a newspaper that is entertaining,

serious when it needs to be and value for money. Take care and best wishes.








