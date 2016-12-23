Potential for Baabas

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:05PM THE Vodafone Fiji 7s interim coach Nacani Cawanibuka says the players in the Fiji Baabas team can be developed further to become world class players in future.

The team broke camp today.

"This is a good opportunity to develop our next tier of players pushing upwards and challenging those incumbent reps and maintaining a strong competitive environment for players," he said.

"To be honest in their individual preparation they need to work hard and keep making improvements across all areas of fitness, skill execution, match performances demanded at the highest level and holistic development as they make out their career in rugby."

The side will play in the 2017 Sudamerica's Rugby 7s competition next month in Argentina and Chile.