Fiji Time: 10:00 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Second chance for warrios

VUNIWAQA BARI
Friday, December 23, 2016

Update: 8:04PM Fiji Warriors coach Senirusi Seruvakula will give his Fiji Warriors players a second chance on January 24th to make the final squad in preparation for the Pacific Rugby Cup next year.

Seruvakula was today unhappy about the turn-out of players in the first fitness test in Suva where he said only five turned up.

"So if they miss the second one in January, then they will be dropped, next year is a big year for the Warriors we have the PRC and the NRC to prepare for," Seruvakula said.

The National Rugby Championship is the Australian version of NZ�s National Provincial Championships (NPC).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. 7s team concern
  4. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  5. $55k stationery for island schools
  6. Villagers 'scared' to return
  7. PM briefed
  8. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. FRU should sort out admin problems

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  7. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)