Second chance for warrios

Update: 8:04PM Fiji Warriors coach Senirusi Seruvakula will give his Fiji Warriors players a second chance on January 24th to make the final squad in preparation for the Pacific Rugby Cup next year.

Seruvakula was today unhappy about the turn-out of players in the first fitness test in Suva where he said only five turned up.

"So if they miss the second one in January, then they will be dropped, next year is a big year for the Warriors we have the PRC and the NRC to prepare for," Seruvakula said.

The National Rugby Championship is the Australian version of NZ�s National Provincial Championships (NPC).