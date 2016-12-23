Savou to name line up

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:03PM FIJI Baabas coach Josateki Savou will name 16 players to join camp next week in preparation for the Sudamericas Rugby 7s tournament.

Savou confirmed that this would be done with the assistance of Nacani Cawanibuka as they select from the 23 players that are in camp out of the 25 players that were named.

"We will select the best 16 and from next week after the training camp we will then select the best 12 to travel to South America," Savou said.

The Fiji Baabas side is a second string team to the Fiji 7s national team competing in the HSBC World Rugby 7s series.