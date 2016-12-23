Fiji Time: 9:57 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Savou to name line up

VUNIWAQA BARI
Friday, December 23, 2016

Update: 8:03PM FIJI Baabas coach Josateki Savou will name 16 players to join camp next week in preparation for the Sudamericas Rugby 7s tournament.

Savou confirmed that this would be done with the assistance of Nacani Cawanibuka as they select from the 23 players that are in camp out of the 25 players that were named.

"We will select the best 16 and from next week after the training camp we will then select the best 12 to travel to South America," Savou said.

The Fiji Baabas side is a second string team to the Fiji 7s national team competing in the HSBC World Rugby 7s series.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. 7s team concern
  4. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  5. $55k stationery for island schools
  6. Villagers 'scared' to return
  7. PM briefed
  8. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. FRU should sort out admin problems

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  7. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)