Everyone can enjoy Christmas

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, December 23, 2016

Update: 8:03PM FIJIANS of all faiths can share in that spirit of Christmas because the teachings of Jesus are universal.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed this in his 2016 Christmas message to the nation.

He said Jesus has asked us to love our neighbour, to forgive and seek forgiveness, to uphold justice, to show compassion, and to value the spiritual over the material. 

"Those are values that Fijians of all faiths can embrace. And it is in that spirit that I encourage all Fijians to make this Christmas a national celebration of unity by working side by side to assist those who need it most,� Mr Bainimarama said.

"We have experienced great loss and great exhilaration this year, the loss and suffering visited upon us by Tropical Cyclone Winston and the joy and pride we felt in the triumph of our Rugby Sevens team at the Olympics," he said.

"We were united through adversity and triumph. As Christians believe that Jesus Christ overcame death to offer mankind eternal life, let us have faith in ourselves as a people, because we Fijians have shown that we can triumph over any adversity, meet any challenge, and chart the most ambitious course for our future."








