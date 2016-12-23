Fiji Time: 9:55 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Increased grants for youth

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Friday, December 23, 2016

Update: 7:59PM THE Ministry of youth increased spending on grants for projects for youth sports and recreation.

This was indicated in the 2015 Ministry of Youth and Sports Annual Report.

The report showed that capital grants and transfers expenditure increased by F$4,345,89 or 521.5% for the year 2015 compared to 2014.

It showed the total Grants and Operations expenditure for 2015 sat at F$5,180,474 compared to F$833,584 for the year 2014.

"The increase was due to the following allocations; National Youth Band Upgrading F$130,000, National Youth Centre upgrading F$47000, Yavitu Training Centre Upgrading F$35000, Upgrading of Rural Sports Complex (Gau and Vunisea, Kadavu) F$1,600,000 and for the Upgrading and Maintenance of Government owned Sports Facilities F$3,000,000," the 2015 Annual Report Stated.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. 7s team concern
  4. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  5. $55k stationery for island schools
  6. Villagers 'scared' to return
  7. PM briefed
  8. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. FRU should sort out admin problems

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  7. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)