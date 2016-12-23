Increased grants for youth

Update: 7:59PM THE Ministry of youth increased spending on grants for projects for youth sports and recreation.
This was indicated in the 2015 Ministry of Youth and Sports
Annual Report.
The report showed that capital grants and transfers expenditure
increased by F$4,345,89 or 521.5% for the year 2015 compared to 2014.
It showed the total Grants and Operations expenditure for
2015 sat at F$5,180,474 compared to F$833,584 for the year 2014.
"The increase was due to the following allocations; National
Youth Band Upgrading F$130,000, National Youth Centre upgrading F$47000, Yavitu
Training Centre Upgrading F$35000, Upgrading of Rural Sports Complex (Gau and
Vunisea, Kadavu) F$1,600,000 and for the Upgrading and Maintenance of
Government owned Sports Facilities F$3,000,000," the 2015 Annual Report Stated.