Increased grants for youth

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:59PM THE Ministry of youth increased spending on grants for projects for youth sports and recreation.

This was indicated in the 2015 Ministry of Youth and Sports Annual Report.

The report showed that capital grants and transfers expenditure increased by F$4,345,89 or 521.5% for the year 2015 compared to 2014.

It showed the total Grants and Operations expenditure for 2015 sat at F$5,180,474 compared to F$833,584 for the year 2014.

"The increase was due to the following allocations; National Youth Band Upgrading F$130,000, National Youth Centre upgrading F$47000, Yavitu Training Centre Upgrading F$35000, Upgrading of Rural Sports Complex (Gau and Vunisea, Kadavu) F$1,600,000 and for the Upgrading and Maintenance of Government owned Sports Facilities F$3,000,000," the 2015 Annual Report Stated.