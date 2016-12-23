Olympics at doorsteps

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:56PM THE Fiji Times brought the Rio Olympics to the doorstep of every Fijian.

The Chef de Mission of the Fiji Olympics team, Cathy Wong made the comments when she presented a commemorative medal and signed Fiji 7s jersey to the Fiji Times for their Olympic Games coverage.

She was accompanied by Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee FASANOC Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Mar at the presentation.

"This was my way of saying thank you to Fiji Times and to the team that went with us to Rio for the wonderful work that they did, for bringing the Olympic Games right down to the doorsteps of the people of Fiji," Wong said.

"On a personal note I would really like to thank the team that went to Rio, it was not an easy games, it has its' challenges but for the media team they put those challenges aside and they delivered on their tasks."

She said what Fiji Times did was bring the Olympic games to the door steps of all Fijians and this was something that could be cherished forever.

The Fiji Times team to Rio included Deputy-Editor Elenoa Baselala, Online Editor Timoci Vula and Senior Sports Reporter Maciu Malo.

Receiving the medal and jersey on behalf of the newspaper, Fiji Times Publisher Hank Arts said he was surprised as he did not expect to receive something as meaning full as that.