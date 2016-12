/ Front page / News

Update: 6:39PM THE Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is calling on every Fijian to share the Christmas spirit through helping those that are in need and those that were affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston and also tropical depression TD04F.

In his Christmas message, PM said Christmas is a time for joy, reflection and expressing love for one another.

"May the joy and peace of the Christmas season be with every Fijian. I wish you all a blessed and safe Christmas," he said.