Update: 4:23PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has confirmed that preliminary estimated costs for damages due to TD04F are currently at $8.6 million.

At a press conference this afternoon FRA CEO John Hutchinson said this amount is likely to rise as further inspections are made.

"FRA and our contractors are still assessing damage," Mr Hutchinson said.

Estimated cost for the divisions: