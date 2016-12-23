Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times

Labasa busy with festive excitement

LUISA QIOLEVU
Friday, December 23, 2016

Update: 4:18PM LABASA town was abuzz today as shoppers crowded the streets and every supermarkets to do their Christmas Shopping.

A sight that could only be seen every year around this season as loud Christmas carols filled the air and decorations hanging from one shop to another.

Jone Lomani of Naitasiri travelled all the way from his village to Vanua Levu to spend Christmas with his relatives.

"I have spent around $500 today, that�s shopping and including my travelling expenses," he said.

"To spend Christmas with the family and extended families is the limelight of every Christmas in every I taukei family around the country and not to forget having lovo is a must."








